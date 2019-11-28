Ballyclare women convicted of benefit fraud

Two Ballyclare women were convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 26) for claiming benefits to which they were not entitled.

Claire Thompson (28), of Huntingdale Green, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £681 while failing to declare employment.

She was fined £300 with £75 court costs and a £15 offender levy.

Tara Whitehouse (35), of Erskine Park, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £7,632 while failing to declare employment.

She was given 90 hours community service.