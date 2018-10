A man has admitted dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit at Ballymena Road, Doagh.

William James McLaughlin (25) of Ards Drive, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, committed the offences on February 16 this year.

Relating to February 15, he also admitted driving whilst unfit at Tobar Park, Cullybackey.

The cases were mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 4. The defendant was banned from driving and sentencing has been adjourned to October 18.