Burglary accused entered Newtownabbey woman’s flat to rescue her, court is told

John McCullough, 40, was arrested after police were called to a neighbouring flat at Whitehouse Court, Newtownabbey, last Sunday night.

He faces a charge with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard he allegedly went to the apartment after receiving a text message about the woman being there with another man.

She told police that McCullough, who also lives in Whitehouse Court, would “go mental” if he discovered she was with someone else.

Opposing bail, a detective said officers were present when he arrived at the flat.

“He came through an unlocked door and police observed he had a hammer,” the detective claimed.

Officers drew their batons and instructed McCullough to drop the suspected weapon, the court heard.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said his client maintains the woman sent him a distressed phone message about another man refusing to leave her flat.

“In his wisdom he picked up a hammer and made his way round there, in his mind to rescue her from this male that he doesn’t know,” counsel submitted.

“He was stopped by police after entering the communal area of the building.”

Mr Boyd predicted that any initial complaint against the accused will not be pursued.

Bail was refused due to the potential risks of re-offending and interference with the course of justice.