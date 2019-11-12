Bus undergoing repairs following Rathcoole attack

A Translink bus is currently off the road after it was vandalised in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole on Sunday, November 10.

Police took to social media yesterday (Monday, November 11) to detail the weekend incident.

Rathcoole.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 1pm, a local youth allegedly threw an object at the bus, smashing the window and causing approximately £400 worth of damage.

“The bus was carrying a number of vulnerable children who have been left very badly shaken up as a result of the incident.”

Providing an update in a statement issued to the Times today (Tuesday), a Translink spokesperson said: “We condemn any attacks on our services.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and stone throwing at buses has huge safety implications for those on board the buses and for other road users, including drivers and pedestrians.

“We are working closely with the PSNI and local community and elected representatives in order to address this issue.

“The vehicle is currently undergoing repairs and will re-enter service as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 885 of 10/11/19.