Call for public to get behind new rural Crimestoppers scheme

Local farmers, rural businesses and residents are being urged to spread the word about a new rural crime scheme launched by Crimestoppers UK.

The ‘Stamp out Rural Crime’ campaign was launched this month by Crimestoppers and has added a dedicated anonymous rural hotline number and online reporting option to their service.

Commenting on the initiative, DUP representative, Cllr Greer said: “Living on a family farm and representing the most rural area of the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough, one of the key issues in our community is a certain vulnerability to crime often due to the isolated nature of rural areas.

“I’m delighted to see a new scheme launched primarily assisting local people to report, in confidence, incidents of industrial fly-tipping, livestock and machinery theft. This is another positive step by the authorities to assist the public in tackling these issues.”

The Dunsilly DEA councillor added: “I would continue to encourage our rural communities to look out for each other and their property. Recently launched rural neighbourhood watch schemes supported by our local Policing and Community Safety Partnership have proved beneficial in communicating with a large number of neighbours in particular to report incidents or raise awareness of suspicious activity in the area.”

The ‘Stamp out rural crime’ scheme is now live and incidents may be reported via the dedicated rural Crimestoppers number on 0800 783 0137 or complete the non-traceble online form which can be found at https://forms.theiline.co.uk/ruralcrimereportingline

The Ulster Farmers Union have given their backing to the strategy.