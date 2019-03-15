Cannabis ‘factory’ discovered in Newtownabbey

Police have located a cannabis ‘factory’ in Newtownabbey after a suspected drug dealer was detained in a Belfast club.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Thursday morning, a male was detained in a club in Belfast by staff who suspected that he may have been dealing drugs. Subsequent work by our colleagues in the city centre resulted in an arrest and a house search here in Newtownabbey, which resulted in the discovery of a small cannabis ‘factory.’

“The majority of those who would flout this law have no problem selling to teenagers and vulnerable persons with addiction or mental health issues. I’d hazard a guess that relieving the symptoms of MS or Parkinson’s was not exactly on this person’s mind in the middle of a bar on a Wednesday night.

“Until such times as there is a change to the law, or a regulation system put in place, we will continue to strive to protect the community from those who would seek to break the law. Great work by our colleagues, and illegal substances off the street.”