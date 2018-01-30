Car batteries stolen from recycling centre

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted Bruslee Recycling Centre.

The Times understands that sometime between 5pm on January 28 and 7am on January 29, Bruslee Recycling Centre, Belfast Road, Ballyclare was broken into.

During the incident, approximately 40-50 used vehicle batteries were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are treating this as burglary. These items are hefty enough individually, so 40-50 will have taken some effort to shift.

“If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote incident number 231 of 29/01/18.”