Police are appealing for information after a black Peugeot was damaged at the Abbey Centre on December 5.

The vehicle’s wing was damaged sometime between 11am and 2.45pm in the car park beside CEX (Car Park B).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As you can imagine, the owner is pretty upset at having to pay to fix it this close to Christmas (or any time of the year).

“If anyone has any information about this, please contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 702 of 5/12/18.”