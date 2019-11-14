Car seized after would-be thieves target Ballyclare outbuildings

Police have issued an appeal for information after would-be thieves targeted rural outbuildings in the early hours of this morning in Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning, shortly before 2am we have had would-be thieves target outbuildings in the area of Springvale Road in Ballyclare.

PSNI.

“I am glad to say that they fled empty handed and we have their car; a black coloured Vauxhall Vectra, registration ULZ 3545.

“Do you know anything about this car? Have you spotted it recently? Could you have it on CCTV? Do you own it?! If you have any information, please let us know.”

The spokesperson added: “As a reminder, if you have outbuildings that store valuable possessions or have doors that lead to your house, please take appropriate steps to secure your property.

“If you see someone acting suspiciously, please note down any important details such as a description or car registration and contact police. We will follow up on your call and there is every possibility that your information could prevent a crime.”

Anyone with information about this morning’s incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 79 of 14/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.