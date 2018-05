Police are appealing for help in relation to a burglary, during which a car was stolen.

Sometime between 10.30pm on May 18 and 4.30am on May 19, entry was gained to a property in Nendrum Gardens, Rathcoole.

A car key was taken and used to steal a silver Nissan Qashqai from the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 234 May 19.