Carrickfergus man facing robbery and handgun charges

A man accused of Christmas holiday hold-ups at three shops from which cash, cigarettes and tobacco worth over £4,800 were stolen, has had his case sent to the Crown Court.

Stuart Grant (25), of Baird Close, Carrickfergus, faces three charges of robbery and three of possessing a handgun or imitation handgun.

He is accused of carrying out raids at the ‘Today’s Local’ store in Glynn near Larne on Christmas Eve, 2017; a Co-op store at Ballynure on Boxing Day, 2017 and a Vivo shop at Oakland Park in Carrickfergus on December 28, 2017.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.

He did not object to the holding of the Preliminary Enquiry and a prosecutor submitted on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said he had no contrary submissions. The defendant confirmed he was aware of the charges.

Releasing Grant on continuing bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court on February 28 for arraignment.