Police have seized three vehicles during an operation in Newtownabbey today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been out and about today conducting an operation which involves both our District Support Team and our Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Patrol Team.

The vehicles were seized during an operation in Newtownabbey.

“It’s continuing this afternoon. The operation is focused on our road network. So far we have seized three vehicles.

“All were uninsured driving about on our roads with one driver not even having a driving licence.”