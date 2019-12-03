Cars stolen during Newtownabbey burglary

Police have issued an appeal for information after two cars were stolen during a burglary in Glengormley last night.

Detailing the incident, which occurred sometime between 8pm and 8.50pm in the Glencraig area, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A bronze Kia Sorento CFZ 5142 and a red Audi A1 LL63 YLZ were stolen.

Police are appealing for information.

“Please keep an eye out for these vehicles. They could be parked somewhere hidden in plain sight.

“This is another reminder to be vigilant, keep an eye out in your neighbourhood. Make sure you lock your doors and windows, even when you’re in!”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 1807 2/12/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.