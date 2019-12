Police say “a large number of vehicles were clamped” in Newtownabbey yesterday (Monday) during road safety patrols across the region.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A large number of vehicles were clamped for no Vehicle Excise Duty and fixed penalty tickets were issued for driving without MOT, as well as for other traffic offences.

Cars were clamped on December 9.

“Two drivers will also be reported to the PPS for driving with no insurance. Please ensure that your vehicle is being driven legally and is also roadworthy.”