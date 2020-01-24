Cash recovery order linked to south east Antrim UDA

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has secured a civil recovery order for more than £100,000 allegedly linked to the UDA in south east Antrim.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NCA said the order followed an investigation related to properties in the Carrickfergus area owned by an alleged UDA member, his partner and associates.

The order was granted at Belfast High Court on January 15.

It was claimed by the NCA that the properties in question were purchased using “the proceeds of illegal money lending, mortgage fraud, money laundering and tax evasion”.

The defendants were said to have decided not to contest the case – agreeing to pay a cash figure to settle.

They will have six months to sell the properties and surrender the cash.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “The order we have obtained following our investigation is for a sizeable sum, and it demonstrates the NCA’s commitment to pursue assets obtained through unlawful activity, and denying criminals the proceeds of their crimes.”

Mr Cunningham added: “As part of the PCTF (Paramilitary Crime Task Force) we will continue to use the tools provided under the Proceeds of Crime Act to prevent those involved with paramilitary organisations from making financial gain from their activities.”