Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Newtownabbey.

It is understood the incident occurred yesterday evening at a premises close to Cloughfern Roundabout.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A quantity of cash has been stolen, and the investigating officer is appealing for any witnesses to suspicious behaviour in the area.

“If you have seen anything, please contact us on 101 and quote reference no 1456 of 24/10/18.”