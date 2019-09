A 21-year-old man caught driving at 103mph on July 13 this year was driving his dad's car which was "significantly faster" than his own which was in getting fixed.

Benjamin Adams, of Hillhead Road in Ballyclare, exceeded the 70mph limit at Larne's Belfast Road.

Defence barrister Amy Campbell told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the defendant was "remorseful" and it had been a "very silly mistake".

The defendant was banned from the road for a month and fined £250