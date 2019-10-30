CCTV footage of stone attack on Newtownabbey train under review

Translink is reviewing CCTV footage after a stone-throwing youth damaged a window of a passing train in Newtownabbey.

The public transport operator is also working with the PSNI on the incident which occurred in the Jordanstown Road/Glenville Road area at 4.45pm on Tuesday (October 29).

Police say three male youths were observed on the tracks and as the train approached, they moved off the line with one of them then throwing a stone at the window causing it to shatter.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Safety is our top priority. Many young people are oblivious to the very real dangers of ‘messing around’ near railway stations and tracks.

“Access to tracks is trespass and we actively pursue those who engage in trespass and anti-social behaviour.

“We also condemn acts of vandalism and urge those committing these offences to think of the negative impact on those on board the train.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and are working with the PSNI on this matter. We undertake on-going education and information campaigns, including in-school activity, advising of and encouraging, safe use of railways and we would urge young people to consider the consequences of their actions.”

Police also warned “this sort of behaviour is unacceptable” and appealed to anyone with information in relation to the attack to contact them in Newtownabbey, quoting reference number 1296 of the 29th.