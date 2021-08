Section of Ballynure road closed for BT works

Carrick Castle setting for historic concert by military musicians

Slow cooker recipes from Mid and East Antrim Council

Wilsons Auctions goes Green with installation of Electric Vehicle Chargers

Role of parents and carers recognised at Ballyclare Secondary School

Plans for over 110 new social housing units at former Newtownabbey school site

Advice: What should I do if someone else’s mail is delivered to my address?

Public warned after rise in fake bank app scams

One Big Weekend to showcase best of Northern Irish culture in Newtownabbey

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, Sharon Lorraine Fleck (39), of Charles Drive, had the case adjourned to September 20 for a contest.