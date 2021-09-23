Charged with being ‘unable to have full view of the road’ due to tinted windows
Police charged a roofer with being ‘unable to have a full view of the road’ after it was found front windows in his work van were only letting in 14 percent light whilst the legal minimum is 70 percent.
A defence lawyer for Bailey McClinton (23), of Ballyfore Road, Newtownabbey, told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the tints were on the windows when he got the van and he didn’t know it was an offence.
He said the situation has now been rectified.
On another occasion police detected the defendant doing an estimated speed of 92mph in a 70mph zone on the M5 in Belfast and on a different date he was detected doing 42mph in a 30mph zone.
The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £270.