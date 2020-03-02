Child dies in ‘domestic incident’ at NI home - second child and woman rushed to hospital by helicopter

A child has died as a result of a domestic incident at a property in Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

Two other people are thought to have sustained injuries at the property in the Bankhall Road area of Larne, Co. Antrim.

The scene of the incident on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Presseye)

It is believed one of the two other injured people is a second child.

The third injured person, according to reports, is an adult female, who has also been taken to hospital.

Local residents have said the injured people were taken to hospital by helicopter.

The emergency services are still at the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles used by the emergency services and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene.

The incident is thought to have occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday.