Child escapes injury during attempted aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for information after an attempted aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey during the early hours of this morning.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Gilbert said: “We received a report at 2:20am that two men, at least one of whom was armed with what is believed to have been a hammer, approached the front door of a house in the Glenville Park area and attempted to enter the property.

“Damage was caused to glass in the door. The men failed to get into the house, and subsequently fled from the scene on foot.

“Both suspects are described as being 5’ 10’’ in height and both wore dark-coloured hooded tops.”

Inspector Gilbert added: “Three people, two adults and a young child, who were in the house at the time, were uninjured.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw what happened, or anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to contact detectives in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 75 of 13/11/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.