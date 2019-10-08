Church-led youth scheme cancelled after anti-social behaviour in Ballyclare

Drop-in sessions at a church-led youth programme have been cancelled after a spate of anti-social behaviour in Ballyclare.

Members of Greater Ballyclare Youth for Christ took the decision to cancel the drop-in initiative this week after incidents close to their Granges Street premises.

Posting on the organisation’s Facebook page, leader Ricky Mehaffy said: “Recently it seems to us that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour, anxiety, tension and fear.

“We want to continue to lovingly and heavily invest in the lives of the hundred or so who come weekly to our centre and the thousands we assist weekly outside of it. But we cannot do that by ourselves; or be restricted when we do.

“We aren’t the police, but are thankful for their presence. We aren’t their parents, but we are thankful for their involvement. To hopefully show all members of the community of our heart for it, and especially the young people, we are cancelling our evening drop-ins this week.

“To fully look for the best for them we are going to pray for the community this week instead. We love greater Ballyclare and desire the best for every member of it.”

Last week, the Newtownabbey Times reported how residents at an over 55s housing scheme were allegedly too afraid to leave their homes after recent anti-social behaviour in the Granges Street area.

Elected representatives condemned the incidents, which occurred over a number of evenings.

The youths allegedly congregated in the area, threw eggs at passing cars and verbally abused passers-by.

