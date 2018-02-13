Cold callers operating in Newtownabbey

Police have issued advice to residents after receiving numerous reports of potential rogue traders calling at addresses in the borough.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been receiving a lot of reports of potential rogue traders calling at addresses in Antrim and Newtownabbey, offering to tarmac drives, power hose driveways or roofs.

“Do not agree to allow cold callers to carry out such work. Simply refuse and if you feel threatened, pressurised or vulnerable please contact police.

“Note any vehicle registration marks, contact local police and police will make further enquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “If you do need work done to your house, please do your own research and seek out genuine registered businesses with a good reputation in your local area.

“If you have an elderly relative or neighbour, call in and share this advice.”