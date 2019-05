Police are urging homeowners to be vigilant after cold callers were reported in the Jordanstown area this week.

Officers took reports of cold callers in the region on Monday, May 27.

Police are investigating.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you are greeted by anyone at the door claiming to be acting on behalf of an organisation, ask for their details. If you still aren’t satisfied, or feeling uneasy, phone police.

“Stay vigilant and keep an eye on your neighbours.”