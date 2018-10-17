Commercial burglaries in Newtownabbey

Police in Newtownabbey have issued crime prevention advice to traders following a number of break-ins.

PSNI stated: “Over the last few nights, we’ve seen a few commercial burglaries and, unfortunately, I don’t think they’ll be the only attempts.

“Small independent businesses are particularly at risk, so here’s a few tips for protecting your business this festive season:

“1. Install lights at all points of entry and exit, including windows .

“2. Ensure all windows and doors have adequate locks, and consider safety/reinforced glass.

“3. Consider CCTV and motion detectors. You can get pretty good wireless ones online that alert you via your mobile if there’s any movement.

“4. Only keep petty cash in the till and leave it open. A burglar is likely to just grab the contents of the till and take off. If you have to leave cash overnight, invest in a good safe and bolt it to the wall/ground.

“5. Consider placing high value, small stock (like GHDs etc) in the safe at night.”

If you’d like copies of PSNI crime prevention advice leaflets, call into Newtownabbey Station or ring 101.