Condemnation after contractors removed from Rathcoole following threats

The Times reported yesterday (Wednesday) that a number of contractors had left the estate after threats were made this week.

The Minister said: “I whole heartedly condemn this sectarian intimidation. The contractor was not only carrying out work on a tower block due for demolition but were also carrying out both health and safety and response maintenance work for Housing Executive tenants in the Rathcoole area.

Contractors working on the flats have withdrawn from the area after threats to their staff. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

“The withdrawal of the contractor from this area means that these tenants have to wait for the work required on their properties, some of which could be urgent work.

“I would like to express my concern for the Housing Executive employees and contractors in this area who are day and daily looking after the wellbeing of potentially the most vulnerable tenants in the area.

“I want the workers to be able to resume work free from this intimidation as soon as possible. This sectarian intimidation needs to stop now.”

