Condemnation after ‘deplorable’ attack on teenage girl

There has been cross-party condemnation after a teenage girl was attacked by a man in the Mossley area on Saturday night.

The girl was walking close to Mossley West Train Station around 10.30pm when she was approached by an unknown male who assaulted her.

She was able to run away from the man however sustained a cut lip and cuts to her knees as a result of the assault.

The male is described as being aged in his late 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, of medium build with ginger stubble and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a grey track top and grey bottoms.

SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland has described the attack as “absolutely deplorable”.

The Glengormley Urban DEA representative commented: “I am extremely angry that this man felt he had the right to attack a young teenage girl in our community.

“Our teenage girls should be safe from this type of atrocious attack of which there can never be an excuse.

“This type of attack is utterly unacceptable and my thoughts go out to the teenage victim, who I hope makes a full recovery both mentally and physically.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI, to ensure the attacker is brought to justice.”

Threemilewater UUP representative, Cllr Stephen McCarthy said: “I am deeply shocked by this incident.

“The poor girl must have been terrified. I would urge anyone in the area with any information to please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in the Public Protection Branch at Strandtown Police Station on 101, quoting reference 1640 30/03/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.