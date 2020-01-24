Condemnation after ‘mindless idiots’ stone bus in Rathcoole

Translink say they are working with police and community representatives in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour following an attack in Rathcoole.

Detailing the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “A city-bound 2e Metro service was damaged shortly before 9pm yesterday (Thursday, January 23) in the Rathcoole Drive area of Newtownabbey.

The Metro service was attacked in Rathcoole. Archive pic.

“A broken window pane was reported, and no-one was injured. Services remained in operation with no further incidents reported. We continue to monitor all services and make operational changes if necessary to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff.

“We work with the PSNI, community representatives and community groups as well as other statutory bodies to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Translink condemns anti-social behaviour and offer a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who will give evidence in court which leads to a prosecution.”

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “In recent months we have had recurring incidents of buses and trains being attacked by those who either don’t understand or don’t care what harm they are doing.

“Not only is there an obvious risk of causing real serious harm, but there is also a real risk of these vital services being reduced or withdrawn causing havoc within the Whitehouse and Rathcoole communities.

“If you know anything that can help us stop these attacks please get in touch. The most recent was a bus on Rathcoole Drive last night. These are your services being attacked by someone in our own community.”

Urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI, Cllr Robert Foster said: “Once again mindless idiots have stoned a bus in Rathcoole. This is going to end with someone seriously injured if not worse. If anyone has any information on these mindless attacks please contact PSNI.”