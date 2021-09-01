Condemnation after vandals target bicycle stands in Glengormley

Bike stands, erected only a fortnight ago, have been pulled from the footpath, causing approximately £450 worth of damage.

Speaking to the Times today (Wednesday) a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council is shocked and saddened at this act of vandalism and does not condone this behaviour. Numerous bike stands have been installed across the borough to encourage active travel and a healthier lifestyle for all our residents.

“The damage was reported by a member of the Parks Team yesterday (August 31). They were installed at Lilian Bland Community Park on August 16.

It will cost around £450 to repair the damaged paving.

“A total cost of £454 was incurred to supply and fit the bike stands. Whilst there was no damage to the actual bike stands, there will be a cost of approximately £450 to repair the damage to the paving stones.”

----

Click here to read Motocross training course to be launched in Newtownabbey

--

A message from the Editor: