Conditional discharge for £900 benefit fraud

A Ballyclare woman was convicted at Belfast Crown Court today for claiming over £900 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Agnes Louise Adams (44) of Ballyeaston Road, Ballyclare, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £991 while failing to declare she was living with a partner.

She was given an 18-month conditional discharge. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.