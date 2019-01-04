Council staff remove fly-tipped rubbish in Ballyclare

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council staff have removed illegally dumped waste after receiving a complaint about the issue.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council received a complaint in relation to fly-tipping of household waste in and around a disused piece of farm equipment at Hillhead Road, Ballyclare.

“Council Enforcement Officers visited the area this morning (January 4) and checked through the waste, which has now been cleared by the Cleansing Team.

“Where Officers can determine who may be responsible for depositing the waste, they will follow up with enforcement action where possible.

“It is an offence to deposit waste in any manner that may cause defacement of the area, and formal action will be taken against any person or business found to be fly tipping.”

The spokesperson added: “Excess household waste can be taken to any of the council’s household recycling centres. The council also offer a free bulky waste collection service for larger items such as furniture.

“We would encourage you not to pay any unauthorised person to take waste away from your property.

“The council would encourage members of the public to report any incidents of fly-tipping to Environmental Health on 028 9034 0160 or envhealth@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk”

Commenting on the issue, Ballyclare Green Party representative, Robert Robinson said: “This location in the Hillhead Road is an unwelcome eyesore and gives a bad impression of the town and its inhabitants.

“Hopefully the local authorities can establish permanent solutions to Ballyclare’s ongoing fly-tipping and littering issues.”