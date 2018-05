Police have launched an appeal after a council worker was assaulted at a local glen.

The Times understands the incident occurred on May 14, but details were only made public by the police on May 20.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A council worker was assaulted by an unknown assailant in the glen close to Glenville Park.

“If you can help police with enquiries into this violent act, call us on 101, quoting reference 930 of 14/05/18.”