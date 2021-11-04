Court hears almost 500 pages in case papers regarding men accused of ATM thefts

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendants are David Edward McClurkin (37), formerly of Templepatrick but now with an address listed as Kesh in County Fermanagh; Gary John Kincaid (34), of Flush Road near Belfast; Kenneth David Clarke (30), formerly from the Antrim town area but now with an address in the Cullybackey district and Jamie McConnell (28), of Upper Hightown Road, Belfast.

They are chargeed with conspiracy to steal ATM machines between October 1, 2018, and December 6, 2019.

They are also charged with conspiracy to commit arson to damage vehicles and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to buildings and ATMs.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there were “459 pages” in the case papers.