Court hears children were injured in collision
A man is accused of causing grievous bodily injury to two children by allegedly driving dangerously at Belfast Road in Antrim.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:12 pm
James Lavery (44), of Clare Heights in Ballyclare, is charged in connection with September 3, 2018.
A defence barrister said the incident involved “quite serious injury of two children as a result of the alleged dangerous driving”.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on July 8.