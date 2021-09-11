Court hears Newtownabbey man damaged house because of ‘ghosts in the wall’
A man who caused criminal damage to a door, windows and an oven at a property at Barra Street in Antrim on January 8 this year claimed there were “ghosts in the wall” and he was hearing voices, defence barrister Neil Moore told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 8:00 am
Raymond George Neal (40), with an address listed as Bleach Green Avenue, Newtownabbey, had “mental health” issues and there had been “all sorts of bizarre behaviour”, Mr Moore added.
The full details have yet to be outlined and the case was adjourned to September 23.