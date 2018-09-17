Crowds of young people involved in anti social behaviour

Police responded to reports of teenagers involved in anti social behaviour in Newtownabbey over the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Parents, do you have any idea where you children are and who they are with at the weekends? A large part of our job in Newtownabbey is tackling anti social behaviour weekend after weekend.

“This is time we could be using for better purposes such as detecting drink drivers and preventing burglaries, but instead it’s call after call about youths causing annoyance to local residents / businesses, causing criminal damage, not to mention underage drinking, being victims or suspects in assaults and other more serious incidents.”

The spokesperson added: “The latest ‘hotspot’ for anti social behaviour is the Valley Park where over the last few weeks we have received numerous reports of around 60 – 70 youths descending from all areas to be involved.

“If you don’t know where your kids are each weekend, maybe it’s time you did before we are bringing them home to you, or even worse asking you to attend a custody suite or local A and E.”