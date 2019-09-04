Customers attempt to use fraudulent money at Newtownabbey businesses

Police are urging local traders to be vigilant after attempts were made to use fraudulent currency in Newtownabbey.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Folks, in the past few days there have been a couple of businesses targeted in the Randalstown and Newtownabbey areas with customers trying to purchase items with fraudulent money.

Police released an image of the fraudulent Scottish �20 Clydesdale Bank note.

“Please check all notes by using either a UV pen or machine, or if in doubt ask the cashier to check for you. If you come across any fraudulent notes or persons trying to pay in this way, please contact police on 101.

“If you have any information in relation to the Newtownabbey incident, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1066 03/09/2019 and the Randalstown incident, quoting 1251 03/09/2019.”