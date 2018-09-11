Damage caused to railway bridge after collision

Emergency services were tasked to the scene of a collision in the Ballyclare area on Saturday, September 8.

It is understood firefighters responded to the incident on the Ballypalady Road at around 10pm.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a car on fire following a one-car road traffic collision. “Firefighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate.”

The incident was dealt with at 10.44pm.

A Translink spokesperson added: “We can confirm a car hit a railway bridge along the Ballypalady Road, Doagh, on September 8.

“The railway line was closed from approximately 10.35pm – 11.50pm while safety inspections were carried out.

“Minor damage was caused to the bridge and normal services were able to resume once the line reopened.”