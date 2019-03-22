Danske Bank branch in Mallusk closed until further notice after ATM theft

Danske Bank says it is working to reopen its Mallusk branch as soon as possisble after an early morning ATM theft.

A digger, believed to have been stolen a short distance away, caused substantial damage when it was used to rip the cash machine from the wall of the Mallusk Road building around 3.10am.

The vehicle was torched at the scene immediately afterwards.

A Danske Bank spokesman said: “Due to an ongoing incident, our Mallusk branch is closed until further notice.

“We are working closely with the PSNI on their investigation and are working to reopen our branch as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, businesses are urged to vigilant following the incident.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, said: “Yet again we awake to the news of another disgraceful ATM robbery. We would urge all businesses who have external ATMs to be vigilant, particularly if they are near building sites with diggers.

“Retail NI would also urge building contractors to review the security of their sites. The criminal gangs behind these attacks need to be caught and put in jail for a very long time.

“If the general public have any information about these attacks they should contact the PSNI”.

The incident was also condemned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Thomas Burns.

The SDLP representative said: “This type of theft robs the entire community. Aside from the cash taken from ATM, a local business has also had a digger stolen.

“The impact extends far beyond the damage of the bank, it depletes the finances of local services and deters new business from investing the area.”

Police investigating the theft are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson said: “Substantial damage was caused to the building as a result of the incident. The digger is believed to have been stolen from a business a short distance away. It was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Mallusk Road between 2.30am and 3.30am and who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 163 22/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”