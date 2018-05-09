Detectives probe Newtownabbey assault

Police are appealing for information after a male was assaulted close to a local glen at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault that occurred on Saturday, May 5 around 9.30pm.

“A male was assaulted by an unknown person/persons in the area of The Glen, Newtownabbey.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting police reference number 1039 07/05/2018.”

The Times understands the incident occurred in the vicinity of Glas na Braden Glen.