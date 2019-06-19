Discarded needles found in Rathcoole

An environmental health team was tasked to the Rathcoole area yesterday (Tuesday) after a number of discarded needles were found by members of the public.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council was alerted after the items were spotted by a parent and child.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council was notified yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) that a resident had found a number of needles in the Rathcoole area and the items were removed by Environmental Health staff.

“The Public Health Agency operate a needle and syringe exchange scheme which disposes of used equipment safely. Anyone finding needles are advised to dispose of them through this scheme which is currently available at Boots Pharmacy in Antrim town and Boots Pharmacy in Abbey Centre.”

DUP Councillor Dean McCullough said he was contacted by a constituent in Rathcoole whose daughter pointed out two needles as they made their way home from school.

He said: “This in itself highlights the very real dangers of such reckless discarding of needles. I reported these to council’s Environmental Health, who swiftly removed them.

“I want to reiterate that no drugs paraphernalia at all should be left lying anywhere. If anyone comes across any in the future, please report it immediately.”