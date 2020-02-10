‘Distinctive vehicle’ may have been involved in burglaries

Police believe a distinctive looking vehicle may have been involved after attending several burglaries yesterday afternoon (Sunday, February, 9) in Crumlin and Newtownabby.

A PSNI spokesperson explained: “This vehicle is a black five-door Mazda with blacked out windows. The car has a spoiler and also has yellow trim around the Mazda badge.

Police are appealing for information.

“This car is reported to have one spare wheel (yellow) fitted.

“Any details/sightings of this vehicle would be appreciated. Please contact police via 101, quoting reference 1163 09/02/20.”