Drink driver arrested

A driver is due in court after being arrested for a number of motoring offences at the weekend.

On December 22, a PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “We located a vehicle that was taken without the owner’s permission.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested for several offences including driving with excess alcohol. In custody, the driver gave an evidential reading more than two and a half times the legal limit.

“This driver clearly still hasn’t got the message to never, ever, drink and drive.

“To reinforce that message they will be getting an early Christmas present, that no one wants. A charge sheet with a date in court in the new year where they will lose their licence for a minimum of 12 months.”