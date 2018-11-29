Drink driver arrested in Glengormley

Police arrested a drink driver in the Sandyholme Park area last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As if driving conditions last night were not bad enough, police in the district came across one driver in the Sandyholme Park area who was twice the legal drink drive limit.

“The driver was arrested and taken off the road for everyone’s safety.

“With Christmas fast approaching, we would appeal to all drivers to consider not having any alcohol when driving as even one drink slows down reaction times and causes a reduction in concentration.”

The spokesperson added: “We will be running our usual Seasons Greetings operation here in Antrim and Newtownabbey in the month of December, part of which will include vehicle check points with all drivers being screened by preliminary breath tests.

“Don’t get caught out after a late night Christmas party by jumping into your car after three or four hours sleep as you could still be over the limit the next morning.”