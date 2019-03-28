Drink driver arrested in Newtownabbey

Police arrested a drink driver in Newtownabbey during proactive traffic patrols in the region yesterday.

The motorist was arrested in the Prince Charles Way area at 7pm on March 27.

Earlier in the day, a speeding driver received an endorsable fixed penalty notice after officers conducted a speed operation outside Ballyrobert Primary School.

The move came after local residents raised concerns regarding speeding vehicles in the village. It is understood the vehicle was travelling at 41mph in the 30mph zone.

Meanwhile parking issues were also addressed across the region.

Patrols were conducted and a number of tickets were issued for vehicles obstructing footpaths around Jordanstown Train Station, and in the areas of Lynda Avenue, Station Road and Farmley. The area around Whiteabbey Primary School and Glengormley Fire Station was also checked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Folks, we understand that finding parking can be a bit of nightmare, but there needs to be enough room on footpaths for pedestrians, buggies and wheelchair users.

“The area around Glengormley Fire Station, in particular, needs to be kept clear at all times. Our colleagues in NIFRS can be the difference between life and death, and they’re no help to anyone if they can’t get their trucks out.”