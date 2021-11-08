Drink driver arrested in Newtownabbey
Police officers stopped a drink driver in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of Saturday (November 6).
Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Another drink-driver removed from the roads earlier this morning.
“On this occasion they were just about to pass Newtownabbey Police Station. Never ever drink and drive.”
