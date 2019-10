Police arrested three drink drivers across Antrim and Newtownabbey over the weekend.

Commenting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey conducted random breath tests across the district using a piece of legislation that allows us to do the procedure without suspicion. Incredibly this produced three arrests for drink driving.”

Police stated an arrest was made on the Rashee Road, Ballyclare for suspected driving with excess alcohol.