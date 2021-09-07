Driver arrested after M2 collision

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning, officers from Roads Policing Steeple attended reports of a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M2 at Glengormley.

“On arrival one vehicle was on its roof and a second vehicle further down the motorway on the hard shoulder. The driver of this vehicle was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

“Police are now waiting on results of blood tests. Thankfully no one received serious injuries.”

Police responded to reports of a collision on the M2 on September 7.

