Driver due in court following collision

A woman is due in court next month after a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on September 25, a police spokesperson said: “This was the scene my fellow officers and I attended to last night on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey. You will see from the picture that this stretch of road is restricted to 40mph.

“How the driver walked away uninjured is beyond me, and thankfully there were no other persons or vehicles involved. It could have been so very different.

“The message on this occasion is two-fold: Never ever drink and drive. Do not use a hand held mobile phone whilst driving.”

The spokesperson added: “This driver now has a court date next month and can expect to lose her licence for a considerable period.

“On top of this she can expect a hike in insurance as well as other consequences.

“Finally, thank you for the patience shown by all the motorists inconvenienced whilst a diversion was put in place for a short period.”